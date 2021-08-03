Pacific Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,263 shares during the period. Constellium comprises 2.9% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Constellium worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 21.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,840. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

