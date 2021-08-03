Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.60% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 95,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

PMBC stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $188.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,743.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

