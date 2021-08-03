Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

