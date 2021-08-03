Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pacira BioSciences updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

PCRX stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. 15,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.64. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,274 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

