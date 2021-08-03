PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $31.10 million and $1.07 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

