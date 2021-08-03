Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $600,825.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $405.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

