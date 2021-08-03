Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $600,825.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $405.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.95.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
