Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 198.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Palomar worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,977,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $68,207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $2,160,201. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.96 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

