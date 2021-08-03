Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAAS opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

