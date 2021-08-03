Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Hits $18.93 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Pangolin has a market cap of $18.93 million and $333,540.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00141310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,536.49 or 1.00213501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00845690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

