Paola M. Arbour Sells 1,898 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

THC traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 594,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,858. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

