Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $135.00 at BTIG Research

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PZZA. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

PZZA stock opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $119.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,334,000 after purchasing an additional 199,114 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

