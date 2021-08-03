Paparazzi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00805343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00093953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.