Par Pacific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 15,312 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,123% compared to the typical volume of 1,252 call options.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Par Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Par Pacific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

