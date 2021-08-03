PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAR Technology stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,181. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

