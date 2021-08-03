Parachute Hits One Day Volume of $191,974.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Parachute has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $191,974.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00056283 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 661,196,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

