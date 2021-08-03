Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $3.10 million and $184,063.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 661,196,269 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

