Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

PGRE opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

