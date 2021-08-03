Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,157 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,175. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

Shares of PH stock opened at $305.46 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $178.68 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

