PARSIQ Market Capitalization Hits $52.78 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $52.78 million and $1.41 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

