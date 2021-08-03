PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.61 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $55.54 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

