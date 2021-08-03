Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Update

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:PTNR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $790.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

