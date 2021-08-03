Partners Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ PTRS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,463. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.10. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 6.77%.
Partners Bancorp Company Profile
Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.
