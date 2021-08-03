PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ID traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,885. PARTS iD has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.82.
PARTS iD Company Profile
