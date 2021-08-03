Patientory Price Tops $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Patientory has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $19,056.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00810400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042477 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.