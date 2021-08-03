Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 26,469 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,885,223.18.
- On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.
- On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.
NASDAQ:VICR traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,459. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $119.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
