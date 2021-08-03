Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 26,469 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,459. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.