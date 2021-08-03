Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,852 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 11.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.39% of Paychex worth $149,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 18.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 194,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $315,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $290,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,987 shares of company stock valued at $34,544,387. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

