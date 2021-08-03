Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Payoneer Global stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.34% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

