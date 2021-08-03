PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lowered by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 79.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after acquiring an additional 721,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,927. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

