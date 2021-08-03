PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 11.0% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.81. 340,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $320.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

