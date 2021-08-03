PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

PayPal stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.40. 161,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.25. The company has a market cap of $318.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

