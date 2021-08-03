PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lowered by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.20. 370,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

