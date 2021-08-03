PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 599.75 ($7.84). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.68), with a volume of 79,386 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital raised PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £404.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,753.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

In related news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 63 shares of company stock valued at $37,464.

About PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

