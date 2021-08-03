Paytomat (PTI) Market Cap Reaches $19,883.93

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $19,883.93 and approximately $8.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00145432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,060.84 or 1.00142973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.29 or 0.00847994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

