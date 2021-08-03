PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 1.36% of PCM Fund worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

NYSE PCM traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,612. PCM Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

PCM Fund Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM).

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.