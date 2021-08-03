PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post $475.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $175.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.

Several research firms have commented on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

