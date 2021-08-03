PDF Solutions (PDFS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. PDF Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

