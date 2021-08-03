Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Pearson has decreased its dividend payment by 51.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 150,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,536. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.