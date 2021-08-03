Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 862,320 shares.The stock last traded at $32.16 and had previously closed at $32.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

