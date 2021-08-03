Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Pentair also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.850 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.21.

PNR stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

