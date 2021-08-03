Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.56

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 6103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Get Pentair alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 21,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 572,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.