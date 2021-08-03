Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.26 million-$950.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $893.15 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Shares of PNR opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.64.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

