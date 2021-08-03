Peony (PNY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,119.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $48,119.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055660 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 15,281,393 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

