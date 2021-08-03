Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Purchases $11,544.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Frances A. Skinner acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.86 per share, with a total value of $11,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PEBO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. 539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,589. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $573.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.