Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

