pEOS Trading 24.1% Higher This Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $22.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00101719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.93 or 1.00020031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00850790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

