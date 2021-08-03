PEPS Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $296,187.31 and $25.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00114187 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 274.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,919,621 coins and its circulating supply is 45,679,441 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

