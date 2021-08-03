PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,242,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,159,000 after buying an additional 130,784 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The company has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

