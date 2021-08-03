PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.63. 28,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.20. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.75.
In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
