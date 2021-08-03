PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.63. 28,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.20. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

