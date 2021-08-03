Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Gary Wimberly Sells 2,500 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. 516,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,525. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,090 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,083,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

