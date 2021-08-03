Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,442 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

